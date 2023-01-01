The 30-year-old rose to fame as one of the original cast members on MTV reality show Geordie Shore.

Hagan revealed she and footballer husband Jacob Blyth are to become parents with a touching black and white video shared by OK! Magazine and on the couple’s Instagram accounts.

The news comes six months after Hagan and former Chorley and Blackpool man Blyth, 30, married in an Ibiza ceremony after announcing their engagement in 2019.

Holly Hagan and inset, husband Jacob Blyth

The couple shared a short video on social media which showed Hagan breaking the news of her pregnancy to Blyth.

The video begins with a clip of the pair reading snippets of their wedding vows, in which Hagan says: “Your patience, strength and resilience inspire me every single day and I couldn’t think of a stronger role model for our future children.”

Hagan is then seen presenting Blyth with a shoe box, which he opens to reveal a positive pregnancy test, followed by clips of Hagan during a baby scan.

Hagan captioned her Instagram post: “Happy new year.. here’s to our next chapter.”

Hagan’s former co-stars flocked to congratulate the couple, with Geordie Shore favourite Charlotte Crosby, who recently welcomed her first child, commenting: “Oh yehhhhh oh yehhhhh oh yehhhhh oh yehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

“I can sense some little besties forming!!!! Can’t wait to be moms together! We’ve been a lot of things in our life’s but moms really is the best TRUST ME.”

Reality star Marnie Simpson said: “YEYYYYYY finally the news is out! I’m so excited for you both. Your both gonna be the best parents. love you loads and loads.”

Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei, who was a bridesmaid at Hagan’s wedding, wrote: “My sister! I’m so happy to see the news is out!

“Ur going to be An amazing mamma ur next chapter is about to begin and I’m here first row watching like a proud sis.”

After initially leaving Geordie Shore in 2016 after 13 series of the show, Hagan returned for a number of guest appearances.