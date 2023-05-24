News you can trust since 1886
Highest Point 2024: Dates for your diary as dust settles on this year's fantastic festival

Lancaster’s Highest Point festival has officially announced the dates for next year’s event.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

The festival returns to Williamson Park, Lancaster on May 10-11, 2024.

The park will once again play host to some of the most revered names in British music, representing an eclectic spectrum of sounds and styles.

Ticket holders are set to be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment over the three-day spectacle.

Anne-Marie performing at Highest Point festival 2023. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.Anne-Marie performing at Highest Point festival 2023. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
In addition to a chock-a-block lineup of musical acts, there’ll be stand-up comedy shows, live poetry recitals, ‘in conversation’ panels and even things to do for the younger festival-goers; not to mention a variety of mouth-watering refreshments and delicacies supplied by a score of highly-rated, regional vendors.

Thousands of people flocked to this year's festival which was a huge success.

Sign up to Remind Me on Skiddle to be the first to hear when early bird tickets go on sale - https://bit.ly/HP_2024.

For tickets for The Big Family Day Out on Sunday May 12, visit https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/thebigfamilydayout/

