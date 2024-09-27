Heysham man fined for putting racist symbols on Morecambe wall
Dean Downes, 48, of Moneyclose Grove, was ordered to pay a £990 fine, £400 costs and a £396 victim surcharge.
Downes was seen scratching symbols linked to extreme right-wing groups, and groups linked to the British National Party, into frost on a wall on the promenade in Morecambe, on January 7.
He was arrested on suspicion of public order and was later charged with racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing.
“We will not tolerate hate in any form in Lancashire,” said Sgt Richard Tredennick of Morecambe Local Policing Team.
“Downes’ actions were unacceptable and whilst no amount of money fined will rectify that, I welcome the punishment he has received.
“We take all reports of hate crime seriously. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a hate crime, please report it to us. We will investigate and do all we can to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”
You can make a report on 101. In an emergency, call 999.