In the 2023 Parkdean Resorts People Engagement Survey 100% of employees at Ocean Edge agreed with the statements: ‘We hold ourselves and our team members accountable for results’, ‘My manager genuinely cares about my wellbeing’, and ‘My manager is a great role model for employees’, delivering a ringing endorsement for management at the park.

In addition, 100% of employees at Todber Valley agreed with the statements: ‘I am able to arrange time out from work when I need to’, and ‘We hold ourselves and our team members accountable for results’.

In total, more than 5,500 full-time Parkdean Resorts employees completed the survey, with favourable engagement standing at 81%, up 3 points on 2022’s results, and a massive 16 points higher than the industry average for the hospitality sector.

Ocean Edge holiday park in Heysham receives top marks in company survey.

Across the company, 94% of all employees agreed with the statement: “I know what I need to do to be successful in my role”, 92% agreed that “My manager genuinely cares about my wellbeing”, and 87% agreed with the statement “I am proud to work for Parkdean Resorts”. In addition, 91% of team members across the company agreed “I feel I am part of a team”, and 88% agreed with the statement “I have access to the learning and development I need to do my job well.”

84% of employees also agreed that Parkdean Resorts is committed to caring for its Parks, People and Planet while the company’s flexible working initiatives have proved to be particularly popular with older team members, as 90% of people aged 55-64 agreed that “I am able to arrange time out from work when I need to,”.

The two parks employ 155 people in peak season, and earlier this year, Parkdean Resorts announced a recruitment drive to hire 11,000 people, including cleaners, bar team members, chefs, kitchen team members, front of house team members, receptionists, lifeguards, and security officers.

