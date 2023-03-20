Heritage plaque to commemorate legendary footballer ‘little Jennie’ to be unveiled by MP at Lancaster City FC

In 2021 Lancaster Civic Vision (LCV) were contacted by Lancaster City Museum, who suggested that whilst there were many heritage plaques around the Lancaster and

Morecambe District celebrating magnificent buildings, and the achievements of some of our prominent sons, there were none commemorating local women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCV then conducted a survey requesting nominations of outstanding women who residents within the district considered should be remembered and honoured with a heritage plaque, and received in a very short space of time nearly fifty names for consideration.

Stars of Dick, Kerr's team including Jennie Harris pictured in the middle.

These ranged from famous actresses, sculpture and painters, war time heroines from both World Wars, politicians and suffragettes and eminent botanists amongst others.

To date LCV have placed two plaques, one to Sr Aine Cox, founder of the Lancaster Hospice Movement, at St John’s Hospice, Lancaster and the other to Janet Raby and Beatrice Parkinson, the last women lighthouse keepers in the UK, of Plover Scar and Cockersand Lighthouses at Lighthouse Cottage, Cockersands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also amongst the list of names nominated was Jennie Harris, a footballer of the 1920s and 1930s who was born in Lancaster.

Jennie was one of the most naturally gifted football players of her generation and started her playing career with Lancaster Ladies FC until she joined the world-famous Dick, Kerr

Commemorative Heritage Plaque to Sr Aine Cox. Photo David Morgan.

Ladies FC of Preston where she enjoyed a long career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often referred to as ‘little Jennie’ due to standing less than five feet tall, she was a prolific goal scorer, and her scoring partnership with Florrie Redford earned them the title of ‘Dick Kerr’s Box of Tricks’.

The understanding between them was almost telepathic and they were each responsible for many famous victories.

Jennie was a great player and often applauded for her ability on the ball, dribbling around defenders with ease.

Commemorative Heritage Plaque to Janet Raby and Beatrice Parkinson. Photo David Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of putting a value on her as a footballer today, she would definitely be right up there among the very best.

Such was the draw of Dick, Kerr Ladies in particular, and ladies football in general, that just after the first World War the Football Association banned ladies football from its club

grounds from 1921 until 1970.

On Saturday March 25 at 2.30pm at The Giant Axe, football ground of Lancaster City FC, Cat Smith MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood will unveil a civic vision plaque to commemorate the achievements of Jennie Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in attendance will be the newly formed Lancaster City Ladies Football Team.

At 3:00 pm following the unveiling Lancaster City FC first team will take on Hyde United, currently at position three in the Non League Premier, in an attempt to build up more points to enable them to force their way into a promotional play off place.

Additionally, Lancaster City FC are reintroducing this year the historically held school football team Easter Competition for teams from local primary schools.