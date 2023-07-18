The closure from July 24 until August 25 means all buses will stop at a temporary bus stop outside the Chaplaincy Centre.

A spokesman for Lancaster University said: “No buses will stop at the Underpass bus stops during this time.

"The temporary ‘arrivals’ stop will be positioned on Bowland Avenue South, and the departures stop will be positioned on Bowland Avenue East.

Lancaster University underpass will close for a month from July 24.

“The Infolab and Tower Avenue bus stops will be closed during this time and will not be served by any buses for the duration of the works.

“The 4 Bus will serve the Chaplaincy Centre only.

“The 100 Bus will service the Chaplaincy Centre, South West Drive and Alexandra Park, returning to the Chaplaincy Centre.

“The 41 Bus and 42 Bus southbound services will stop at the Chaplaincy Centre, not the Underpass, but will be unchanged apart from this.

“The 41 Bus and 42 Bus northbound service will stop at Alexandra Park, South West Drive and Chaplaincy Centre.

“Megabus and FlixBus will continue to serve campus, stopping at the Chaplaincy Centre rather than the underpass.

“Access to the Underpass from both the Underpass road and accompanying footpaths and Alexandra Square will be restricted throughout the duration of the project.

“The taxi rank will also be relocated from its current position on Bowland Avenue South to a temporary location on Bowland Avenue North.

“Accessible diversion routes from both the Alexandra Square Underpass entrances and the Underpass road entrance will be clearly signposted throughout the duration of the works.”

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “From Monday July 24 until Friday August 25 (inclusive), the Lancaster University Underpass will be closed.

“As a result, services will divert as follows:

“1/1A/4X to/from the Chaplaincy only

“4/100 Chaplaincy - SW Drive - SW Campus - SW Drive - Chaplaincy

“41/42 outbound Bigforth Drive - Chaplaincy - SW Campus - out via Alexandra Park

“41/42 inbound in via Alexandra Park - SW Drive - Chaplaincy - Bigforth Drive