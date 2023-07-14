Playhouse Presents: Alan Williamson & Rowland CrowlandFirst on this double bill is a first timer to the fringe and in only his second public performance (the first being the night before at Morecambe fringes opening ) is Alan Williamson part of the local make your own fringe show course run by fringe director Matt Panesh, Alans weaves a comedic blend of hammers, cats, funerals and death metal to great effect, he engaged the audience well and although understandably a few nerves showed through this was a great start to my afternoon.

A very supportive 4/5 stars

Substituting at the very last minute due to illness (he was attending the previous fringe show!) Rowland Crowland self-styled Goblin poet threw together a funny fantastical sharp and punchy poetry set he may have wished he had brought a bigger book of poem with him but the audience was engaged and entertained throughout poems interspersed with Rowlands great introductions and musings a first class last minute bonus to the fringe4/5 StarsChristian Ainscough

Stylophobia: The Stylophone Council.

One -liner blokes comedy show – Kevin O'Brien with Fil MiltonWhen someone, introduced before their set, is stated to know exactly how many jokes are in their set and it's over 100 - it’s a bold claim but after watching Kevin O'brien, I believe it!What followed was an hour of Kevin delivering a sure slick onslaught on clever one liners strung together effortlessly sandwiched between the equally polished pun based humour of Fil Lipton. Some comedy sets give you time to breath not these gentlemen they kept the jokes coming to great effect4/5Christian Ainscough