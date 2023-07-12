Comedy Hypnotist Jason Simmons:

Jason Simmons breezy affable gentility and confidence permeate this show making it a lovely hour to spend. Starting with mentalism and misdirection the performer builds up an easy rapport with the audience. Which makes sense. After all trust is where the magic of hypnotism lies and it’s the core of this show. An audience member went completely under, and Simmons showed us how the mind works and fools itself. Rather than a saucy spectacular, or getting the audience to embarrass themselves, this is a fascinating, thoroughly entertaining, insight into the mind.

4/5

Alastair Clark.

Paul Simeon

Alastair Clarke: Happy Ending

Declaring he’s avoiding the high energy entrance, or even the artifice of performance, seemingly all round nice guy Alastair gently chats away to the public before the show as they come in, and with no aplomb at all, says “Right, I’ll start now”. Deliberately eschewing style, we, and he, focus on the substance. And there is so much good here. As its gets deeper and darker, edgier he somehow maintains a cheeriness. As a raconteur, it’s like Stewart Lee had a baby with Richard Briers. Impossible to dislike, even after he tells you what he does round friends houses. He deserves much success, and is definitely one to watch.

4/5

Lisa O'Hare.

Paul Simeon

Seuss for Adults: Christopher Moriarty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moriarty declares his rhymes are PWAP! Which is Poetry without a point, so not for him the usual trappings of romantic tragedy, or nature, or politics or the dissection of life’s meanings. Nope, for him, it’s a skewer squarely aimed at the nonsense poet the good Dr. Seuss. And yet…chinks of real life breakthrough the set and we’re left with insights that carry with them a weight not only because we were told they weren’t going to be there but because there’s genuine humanity lurking in the gaps. Humorous but not hamfisted, the audience is left questioning what would happen if he decided to actually write about something! An excellent hour!

4/5

Christopher Moriarty.

Paul Simeon

Elizabeth McGeown: Cockroach

Current UK Slam champion Elizabeth McGeown presents a meditative slice of poetry. Ginsberg-esque in its yogic-rhythmic breathing, with hypnotic language she lulls us down memory lane and with a few theatrical flourishes shares experiences of being neurodivergent. What sets her apart from many others who are tackling the subject and bringing it to the forefront, is that as she embroils us in nuggets from the protagonists life, we see our own selves reflected and feel a realisation and profound connection. As much us as it is her, its a genuine revelation and beautiful experience.

5/5

Elizabeth McGeown.

Matt Panesh

Lisa O’Hare: Do you remember the first rhyme?

Described as a bucket list show, Lisa O’Hare has a huge warmth and gentle stage presence. She tells of her first poetry book, her love of words, where that disappeared to, and, importantly, why it reappeared and why she’s standing in front of us. Like a cup of tea with an old friend, this feels like a good catch up. I for one can’t wait to see what she does next.

4/5