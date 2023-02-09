Have dinosaurs flying over your head at brand new show at Lancaster Grand

The Jurassic Live Show is heading to Lancaster Grand theatre with their brand new show for the 2023 world tour on March 4 and 5, 2023.

The brand new show has a bigger cast, more dinosaurs, more sets, better scenery, even more species including a Pterodactyl which flies right off the stage over people’s heads!

Featuring mind blowing special effects, professional puppeteers and the UK's most realistic dinosaurs this 90-minute full stage production isn't a show to miss.

See dinosaurs live on stage along with prehistoric birds flying right over your heads!

Along the way you'll meet a variety of dinosaur species in the live educational stage show featuring the UK's only flying Pterodactyl and only Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus, the UK's biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex and the UK's most realistic Triceratops and Velociraptor and more.

"The show was that entertaining that all kids sat in incredible obedient silence awe for a near full two hours" - Manchester Evening News

Tickets available now at www.jurassic-live.co.uk

See Tyrannosaurus Rex live on stage along with prehistoric birds flying right over your heads!