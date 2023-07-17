VolcanoDiscovery reported the seismic-like event (likely no quake) 8.9 km northeast of Morecambe on Friday, July 14 at 10.03pm.

The report said ‘very weak shaking’ was felt at a depth of 10km, 9 km (6 miles) NE of Morecambe, 12 km (8 miles) NE of Heysham and 22 km (14 miles) S of Kendal.

User reports estimate the perceived ground shaking intensity according to the MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) scale.

A map pinpointing the epicentre of the 'seismic' event near Morecambe and Heysham.

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale shook Lancashire in 2007.

But many across the region said that they did not feel a thing despite the tremor, which had its epicentre close to Ulverston, south Cumbria.

In fact, firefighters reported just one call after the quake because of damage to buildings in Morecambe.

