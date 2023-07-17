News you can trust since 1886
Ground shakes in reported ‘seismic’ event near Morecambe and Heysham

Someone reported the ground shaking in what has been described as a ‘seismic’ event near Morecambe and Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

VolcanoDiscovery reported the seismic-like event (likely no quake) 8.9 km northeast of Morecambe on Friday, July 14 at 10.03pm.

The report said ‘very weak shaking’ was felt at a depth of 10km, 9 km (6 miles) NE of Morecambe, 12 km (8 miles) NE of Heysham and 22 km (14 miles) S of Kendal.

User reports estimate the perceived ground shaking intensity according to the MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) scale.

A map pinpointing the epicentre of the 'seismic' event near Morecambe and Heysham.A map pinpointing the epicentre of the 'seismic' event near Morecambe and Heysham.
A map pinpointing the epicentre of the 'seismic' event near Morecambe and Heysham.
An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale shook Lancashire in 2007.

But many across the region said that they did not feel a thing despite the tremor, which had its epicentre close to Ulverston, south Cumbria.

In fact, firefighters reported just one call after the quake because of damage to buildings in Morecambe.

The largest seismic event in Lancashire was in Lancaster in 1835 with a magnitude of 4.4 which only caused minor damage.

