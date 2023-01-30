Details of which brand of coffee shop will take on the unit have yet to be revealed.

The new drive-thru coffee shop will be 185m2 and will replace an existing area of car parking situated to the eastern corner of the ASDA Superstore car park area.

The coffee shop will see the removal of 61 existing car parking spaces from the total 450 spaces within the wider ASDA car park area.

Asda, Ovangle Road, Lancaster is to get a new drive-thru coffee shop.

A total of 16 replacement parking spaces will be built to serve the development, inclusive of two parking bays to mobility impaired standard, two Electric Vehicle (EV) charging bays and one order waiting bay.

This would therefore result in a net-loss of 45 parking spaces overall, resulting in a remaining provision of 405 spaces across the wider site.

The existing entrance and exit roads to and from Asda will be retained.

The unit would provide additional facilities for Asda users.

The existing route through Asda will be realigned to accommodate the drive-thru development.

Euro Garages opened its first Starbucks drive-thru collaboration with Asda in the supermarket’s car park in Radcliffe, Manchester in March 2021.

A spokesman for Starbucks said: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans in Lancaster.”