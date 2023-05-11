News you can trust since 1886
Funding secured for Morecambe's 10th anniversary Vintage by the Sea Festival this autumn

Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea Festival 2023 will take place after funding was secured for a 10 year anniversary event.

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th May 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Organisers Deco Publique said on Facebook: “2023 marks a decade since the first Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe.

“This year we are delighted to announce that funding has been secured and planning is underway for a 10 year anniversary festival.

“Each September the Morecambe seafront provides a stunning backdrop for a programme of art and culture inspired by decades reaching 20s to the 90s.

Morecambe Vintage-by-the-Sea festival. Picture by Martin Bostock.Morecambe Vintage-by-the-Sea festival. Picture by Martin Bostock.
Morecambe Vintage-by-the-Sea festival. Picture by Martin Bostock.
“We can’t wait to celebrate our own decade birthday with an exceptional line up of performance, music, dance, classic cars, vintage and design marketplaces, DJ sets, Best in Show fashion parades, workshops and street food.

“We'll be bringing back some of the best and most loved programme from the last 10 years as well as welcoming new editions as this anniversary edition sets out to be one of our finest!”

Vintage by the Sea Festival September 2-3 2023.

