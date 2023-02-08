Full line-up for Lancaster’s Highest Point festival 2023 announced
Lancaster’s Highest Point full line-up has been announced with over 100 artists being added to perform at the festival.
The full line-up will see a huge variety of artists, from chart-topping artists and indie legends to underground house heads, D’n’B superstars and funk groovers set to take to the six stages in Williamson Park.
Thursday night
Hacienda Classical will kick off the festival on the Thursday night, along with:
House Gospel Choir
K-Klass
Matt Thiss
Dobbo
Summer J
Ryan Gould
Sam T Harper
Friday
Indie pop group Bastille are set for the Friday night slot along with:
Friendly Fires
Freya Ridings
Girls Don’t Sync
Skream
Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID)
A Little SoundAMABklavaCharlie TeeChris HawkinsCraig CharlesDJ PauletteGeneral LevyBuckrocker Hi-FiEmily MakisFunkademiaNathan XPhoebe HallSam Redmore& many more
Saturday
Pop sensation and The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie, who is one of the most streamed artists in the UK, will bring her collection of chart topping tunes, such as ‘2002’ and ‘PSYCHO’ to close the festival with a headline performance on the Saturday night along with:
Danny HowardSigma (DJ Set)Arielle FreeElvanaGuilty PleasuresGoddardGok WanLottery WinnersThe Cuban BrothersTurno
BethBuckrocker Hi-FiEldonKi CreightonMatrefaktMike GarryMurphys LawNico BalducciPirate Copy& many more
There will be six stages, a funky kids area, pub in the woods, loads of bars, food stalls, Roots Reggae stage, mini zoo and lots more.
Highest Point festival 2023 takes place from May 11-13.
Full weekend tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are on sale via Skiddle’s website at https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/