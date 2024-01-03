News you can trust since 1886
Four people to appear at crown court charged with serious assault in Morecambe

Four people accused of seriously assaulting a man in Morecambe have had their case sent to crown court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, appeared at court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, appeared at court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, appeared at court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stacey Louise Hatfield was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 18.

Magistrates remanded the three remaining defendants, David Paul Edmondson, Gary Lee Kane, and George Vernon Jacobs in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 18 for the first time.