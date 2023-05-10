A former nightclub, wedding venue and gym in Morecambe is for sale for offers over £1 million.

The former VVV gym at Marine Drive, Morecambe which opened in 1997 is currently occupied by two tenants and up until recently was the location for Jo ‘n Lees cafe by the sea.

It was previously the site of the Cinderella Children’s Home then it became Teal Bay function venue for weddings and celebrations and Gems nightclub in the 1980s.

The property provides a number of workout studios and fitness rooms, a 14m pool with sauna and steam room, café, changing rooms, wc’s and offices and has a gross internal area of:-

Ground Floor 20,193sq ft 1,876sqm

There is a substantial car park to the front of the property and the total site area extends to approximately 11 acres.

The property is currently occupied by two tenants.

Details of the individual tenancies are available on request.

It is suitable for alternative uses, subject to planning and is in need of refurbishment.

Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors are inviting offers over £1 million for the property.

For further information or to make arrangements to view, please contact Jeff Robertson tel: 0113 245 2452 or email: [email protected]

