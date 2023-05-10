News you can trust since 1886
Former Morecambe nightclub and gym for sale priced £1m

A former nightclub, wedding venue and gym in Morecambe is for sale for offers over £1 million.

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th May 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:21 BST

The former VVV gym at Marine Drive, Morecambe which opened in 1997 is currently occupied by two tenants and up until recently was the location for Jo ‘n Lees cafe by the sea.

It was previously the site of the Cinderella Children’s Home then it became Teal Bay function venue for weddings and celebrations and Gems nightclub in the 1980s.

The property provides a number of workout studios and fitness rooms, a 14m pool with sauna and steam room, café, changing rooms, wc’s and offices and has a gross internal area of:-

Ground Floor 20,193sq ft 1,876sqm

There is a substantial car park to the front of the property and the total site area extends to approximately 11 acres.

The property is currently occupied by two tenants.

Details of the individual tenancies are available on request.

It is suitable for alternative uses, subject to planning and is in need of refurbishment.

Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors are inviting offers over £1 million for the property.

For further information or to make arrangements to view, please contact Jeff Robertson tel: 0113 245 2452 or email: [email protected]

An aerial shot of the building at The Shore, Hest Bank which is for sale. Pictures courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

An aerial shot of the building at The Shore, Hest Bank which is for sale. Pictures courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

The exterior of the former VVV gym at The Shore, Hest Bank which is up for sale. Picture courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

The exterior of the former VVV gym at The Shore, Hest Bank which is up for sale. Picture courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

The outside cafe area at the former VVV gym at The Shore, Hest Bank which is for sale. Picture courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

The outside cafe area at the former VVV gym at The Shore, Hest Bank which is for sale. Picture courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

The exterior of the former VVV gym which is for sale. Picture courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

The exterior of the former VVV gym which is for sale. Picture courtesy of Bowcliffe Chartered Surveyors.

