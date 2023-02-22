Larksfoot, a Community Interest Company (CIC) based at Leighton Hall, near Silverdale, currently provides care for 23 children aged between three and nine-years-old in a 'forest school' setting from Tuesday to Thursday during term-time.

The Ofsted report identified safety failings at Larksfoot.

It said: “While leaders and staff carry out regular checks of the environment and remove or minimise some hazards, such as putting bark down in the outdoor area to stop children slipping, they have failed to ensure that the premises are secure and safe.

Larksfoot CIC is based at Leighton Hall near Carnforth.

"Unauthorised visitors can enter the premises and children can get out through two separate unlocked gates.

"Following a recent incident, a child was able to leave the setting unsupervised."

The report went on to praise some aspects of Larksfoot saying: “Children have ample opportunity to learn outside in this forest school setting.

"They get daily fresh air and exercise.

"Children enjoy taking long walks around the grounds of the hall and through the gardens and woods.

"Children confidently dress themselves in their 'wet weather' clothes before playing outside and therefore, they develop their independence skills."

A spokesperson for Larksfoot said: “We are obviously disappointed with the report but do not believe that it paints a true reflection of the excellent childcare we provide.

“The children who come to Larksfoot experience a unique curriculum that supports their personal development and educational needs in a way that is not possible in a traditional childcare setting.

“The feedback we receive from parents is excellent and, as recognised in the report, we are ‘clearly dedicated to making every day full of adventure, learning and play’.

“Many of the actions referred to in the report as requiring attention were recognised by the leadership team prior to the visit and an action plan was developed to ensure they were rectified.

