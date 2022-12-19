The St John’s Hospice charity shop on Slyne Road posted on Facebook about the fly-tipping which they will have to pay to be removed.

A spokesman for St John’s Hospice charity shops said: “We are really grateful to our donors, for their kind donations, however, last Thursday night/Friday morning, this huge sofa was fly-tipped outside our Slyne road shop.

"This is now going to cost the hospice money to dispose of and is currently taking up two parking spaces next to the door, for customers with limited mobility.

Flytippers dumped a sofa outside a charity shop in Lancaster.

"Leaving goods outside our shops when we are closed is fly-tipping and is illegal.

"Please only donate to us when we are open.”

Items and bags left beside street bins and recycling banks, on the floor of communal bin areas, or outside closed charity shops are all fly-tipping.

You could receive a fixed penalty notice up to £400 or face an unlimited fine.

