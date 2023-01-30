Police arrested three people – two men and a woman – on Thursday, January 26 in connection with the investigation.

A 26-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, a 42-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 28-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been bailed until April 27.

A further two people arrested on Friday, January 27 on suspicion of assault – GBH were men aged 31 and 30 who have now been bailed until April 28.

Police cordoned off a number of roads on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster after a suspected shooting. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25) police were called to reports of gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close.

Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being shot, was found in Ennerdale Close.

A BMW car was driven from the scene following the incident and found a short time later off Meldon Road, Heysham.

It is believed the vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Bay Horse area earlier the same evening.

Police are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage from the area around the time of the offence.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We appreciate how much concern this will have caused in the community and we would like to reassure members of the public that we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly on this investigation to locate those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we believe this was a targeted attack, with no risk to the wider public. However, we have increased patrols in the area and you should expect to see a visible police presence in the coming days.

“We are still appealing for information about what happened and who is responsible, and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close areas at around the time of the offence.

To submit footage go to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/witness-appeal-after-firearms-discharge

Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1470 of January 25.