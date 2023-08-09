News you can trust since 1886
Firefighters tackle rubbish fire on Lancaster road

Firefighters went to a fire in the open on a Lancaster road.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
The fire was in the open on Quernmore Road in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.The fire was in the open on Quernmore Road in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands attended the fire in the open on Quernmore Road, Lancaster at 9.06pm on August 8.

The incident involved 10x15m of waste in the open.

Firefighters used two 45mm jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for approximately two and a half hours.

