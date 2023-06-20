Firefighters tackle major fire at commercial premises in Morecambe
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a commercial premises in Morecambe through the night.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Six fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Silverdale, Carnforth and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service along with the aerial ladder platform from Preston raced to the scene of the building fire on Birketts Place, Morecambe at 11.03pm on June 19.
The fire service’s specialist drone team were also in attendance.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel, two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to bring the fire under control with crews remaining on scene damping down and monitoring hotspots through the night.
An investigation is underway.