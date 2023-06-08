Firefighters tackle blaze at Heysham nature reserve
Fire crews battled a blaze at a Heysham nature reserve for three hours.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands, as well as the drone team attended the incident involving a nature reserve on Kingfisher Drive, Heysham at 6.39pm on June 7. Crews used one hose reel, one leaf blower, six aqua leader packs, and beaters to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for over three hours.
The cause of the fire has yet to be established by the fire service.