Firefighters race to scene of large tree on fire in Carnforth
Firefighters were called to a large tree on fire in Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
One fire engine from Carnforth attended a fire in the open on Storrs Lane, Carnforth at 9.32am on July 14.
The incident involved a tree approximately 20m in height.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a Nimbus nozzle, a fog spike, and a 13.5m ladder to extinguish the fire.
The crew was in attendance for approximately two hours.