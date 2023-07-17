News you can trust since 1886
Firefighters race to scene of large tree on fire in Carnforth

Firefighters were called to a large tree on fire in Carnforth.
One fire engine from Carnforth attended a fire in the open on Storrs Lane, Carnforth at 9.32am on July 14.

The incident involved a tree approximately 20m in height.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a Nimbus nozzle, a fog spike, and a 13.5m ladder to extinguish the fire.

The crew was in attendance for approximately two hours.

