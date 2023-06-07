Firefighters race to scene of cooker on fire in Heysham
A cooker caught fire in a kitchen at a house in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Heysham were called to reports of an incident on Marlborough Road, Heysham at 6.45pm on June 6.
On arrival fire crews discovered a fire involving the cooker in the kitchen, on the first floor of a domestic property, and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for approximately thirty-five minutes.