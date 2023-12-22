Firefighters gradually reducing presence at site of former Supaskips fire in Lancaster as smoke plume ‘under control’

Firefighters have begun to wind down their presence at the site of a major industrial estate fire in Lancaster almost three weeks after it broke out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the smoke plume from the Lune Industrial Estate fire was now "under control" and they had "started to strategically reduce our presence at the site".

The fire at the former A1 Supa Skips site on Port Royal Avenue broke out on Sunday morning, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, crews have been on site trying to extinguish the fire, which involved pockets of fire continuing to smoulder deep within large piles of commercial waste.

The scene at the former Supaskips fire in Lancaster this week.

Buildings on the site were also structurally unsafe and had to be demolished, paid for by Lancaster City Council, to help crews access the fire, which involved 13,000 tonnes of commercial waste.

The air quality was consistently being measured by Lancaster City Council.

Last week Lancaster City Council revealed they were pledging a further £650,000 from council reserves to help speed up the work needed to resolve the ongoing fire, in addition to £262,000 of funds already agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Several specialist appliances including the high-volume pump and aerial ladder platform have been released from the incident ground, leaving standard fire engines in place," said a Lancashire Fire

and Rescue spokesperson, on Thursday.

"Firefighters remain in attendance to continue site monitoring and damping down as required.

"We would once again like to thank Lancaster's residents and local businesses for their continued support and patience during this protracted incident."