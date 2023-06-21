News you can trust since 1886
Firefighters cut person from vehicle after car crash near Lancaster

One person had to be cut from their vehicle after a car crash near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023

Three fire engines from Fulwood, Garstang and Lancaster went to the scene of the accident on Oakenclough Road, Scorton at 1.11am on June 21.

The incident involved one vehicle.

One casualty was cut from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Fire services were called to the scene
The two casualties were passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service whilst firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and thirty minutes.

