Firefighters cut person from vehicle after car crash near Lancaster
One person had to be cut from their vehicle after a car crash near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Three fire engines from Fulwood, Garstang and Lancaster went to the scene of the accident on Oakenclough Road, Scorton at 1.11am on June 21.
The incident involved one vehicle.
One casualty was cut from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.
The two casualties were passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service whilst firefighters worked to make the scene safe.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and thirty minutes.