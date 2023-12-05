Firefighters continue to tackle major blaze in Lancaster and urge public to stay away from area
The large building on fire at Port Royal Avenue, Lancaster contains approximately 13,000 tonnes of commercial waste.
The seat of fire is beneath large quantities of compact commercial waste and pockets of fire can continue to smoulder deep within the piles for a long time.
As a result, the fire continues to produce a smoke plume and residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they can smell smoke.
Several road closures are in place including Europa Way and access to the industrial park is limited.
With emergency operations expected to continue for several days members of the public can assist by staying away from the area.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service continue to work with Lancaster City Council @LancasterCC , the Environment Agency, @EnvAgency, Lancashire Police @LancsPolice and Lancashire County Council @LancashireCC to bring the incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible and keep disruption to local residents and business to a minimum.