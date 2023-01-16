Firefighters called to caravan on fire in Silverdale near Carnforth
Firefighters were called out to a caravan on fire in Silverdale near Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Three fire engines from Carnforth, Silverdale and Milnthorpe went to the scene of the caravan on fire at St Johns Avenue, Silverdale at 7.49pm on January 15.
Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were on scene for one hour and twenty five minutes.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.