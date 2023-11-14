News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Firefighters called out to rescue ‘distressed’ people in car stuck in flood water near Lancaster

Firefighters were called out to a village near Lancaster to reports of a car stuck in flood water with people trapped inside.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT
Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster was closed due to flooding. Picture from Lancashire Police.Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster was closed due to flooding. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster was closed due to flooding. Picture from Lancashire Police.

A spokesman for Hornby Fire Station said: “We were called out at 7.21pm last night (Monday) alongside colleagues from Lancaster to a car stuck in flood water with people in distress inside.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “People trapped in the vehicle were out by the time we arrived and it appears as if a local farmer or at least someone with a tractor cleared the car from the water.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police posted on Facebook that they were at the scene of a road closure on Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster yesterday evening.

They said Gressingham bridge was closed and impassable due to flood water.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

It is not known when the road was reopened.

Related topics:LancasterLancaster FirefightersPolice