Firefighters called out to rescue ‘distressed’ people in car stuck in flood water near Lancaster
A spokesman for Hornby Fire Station said: “We were called out at 7.21pm last night (Monday) alongside colleagues from Lancaster to a car stuck in flood water with people in distress inside.”
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “People trapped in the vehicle were out by the time we arrived and it appears as if a local farmer or at least someone with a tractor cleared the car from the water.”
Police posted on Facebook that they were at the scene of a road closure on Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster yesterday evening.
They said Gressingham bridge was closed and impassable due to flood water.
People were being asked to avoid the area.
It is not known when the road was reopened.