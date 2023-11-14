Firefighters called out to rescue ‘distressed’ people in car stuck in flood water near Lancaster

Firefighters were called out to a village near Lancaster to reports of a car stuck in flood water with people trapped inside.

Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster was closed due to flooding. Picture from Lancashire Police.

A spokesman for Hornby Fire Station said: “We were called out at 7.21pm last night (Monday) alongside colleagues from Lancaster to a car stuck in flood water with people in distress inside.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “People trapped in the vehicle were out by the time we arrived and it appears as if a local farmer or at least someone with a tractor cleared the car from the water.”

Police posted on Facebook that they were at the scene of a road closure on Fleet Lane, Gressingham, Lancaster yesterday evening.

They said Gressingham bridge was closed and impassable due to flood water.

People were being asked to avoid the area.