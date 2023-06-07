News you can trust since 1886
Fire crews called out to derelict building blaze in Lancaster

Firefighters were called to a derelict building on fire on a Lancaster street.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands, along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, were called to reports of an incident on Morecambe Road, Lancaster at 10.12pm on June 6.

The fire was on the first floor of a derelict commercial property.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus, small tools, a reciprocating saw, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire which took 45 minutes.

Fire crews were called out to a derelict building on fire in Lancaster. Picture Richard Ponter 132217fFire crews were called out to a derelict building on fire in Lancaster. Picture Richard Ponter 132217f
Fire crews were called out to a derelict building on fire in Lancaster. Picture Richard Ponter 132217f
