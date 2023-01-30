Fire crews called out to building on fire on Westgate in Morecambe
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth fire stations attended a commercial building fire on Westgate, Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Firefighters used two hose reels, two breathing apparatus, one positive pressure ventilation fan and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.
The emergency callout was at 6.18pm on January 28.