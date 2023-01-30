News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire crews called out to building on fire on Westgate in Morecambe

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth fire stations attended a commercial building fire on Westgate, Morecambe.

By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Firefighters used two hose reels, two breathing apparatus, one positive pressure ventilation fan and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The emergency callout was at 6.18pm on January 28.

Fire service callout.
MorecambeLancasterCarnforth