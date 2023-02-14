Fire crews attend scene of fire on ground floor of house in Lancaster
Fire crews raced to the scene of part of a building on fire in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
At 7.26pm on Monday, (February 13), three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, and Silverdale attended a domestic building fire on Claughton Drive, Lancaster.
The incident involved the ground floor of a domestic property.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for an hour.