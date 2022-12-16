Father and son have travelled to work along same stretch of road from Pilling to Lancaster for 100 years

But in 1922, the road was quite different for Charles Edward Curwen.

Covered in gravel, it wasn’t exactly a smooth ride for the apprentice auto electrician whose two-stroke motorbike with its top speed of 25mph would often break down.

It could take Charles up to an hour to ride from his home at Rose Bank in Pilling to his workplace at Barton Townley where he stayed all his working life apart from a spell at Dick

Graham Curwen on Back Sands Lane, Pilling, the road he's travelled since 1965 in this Anglia. Picture by A J G Bell.

Kerr’s factory in Preston during World War Two.

One hundred years later and his son still drives along the A588 from Pilling to Lancaster to work at the age of 81 – but his journey takes 20 minutes.

“It must be unique that a father and son have travelled along the same stretch of road to work for a total of 100 years,” said Graham who has worked for health services for 50 years.

And it’s that dedication to public service and to Pilling that earned Graham an MBE in 2013.

Graham's dad, Charles Edward Curwen with his Austin 7, pictured in the early Thirties.

Like his father before him, Graham has lived in Pilling all his life.

Charles was born in the village in 1908.

He married Irene Carter from Preesall and they had four children, Graham being the eldest.

He shared his dad’s great interest in cars.

During the Fifties, Charles built a Buckler Special which Graham rebuilt more than 50 years later and has since driven at the Barbon Hill Climb.

Last year, aged 80, he won several awards there.

From 1957-1961, Graham built an open-top Bug which he used to drive to work and occasionally still does along with a Ford Anglia he bought in 1965.

“Apart from a few houses, the easing of some of the corners and being tarmaced, the A588 from Pilling to Lancaster is no different than in the 17th Century,” said Graham.

The beautiful views along its stretch to Cockerham have changed little too.

The former Ripley School pupil’s first job in Lancaster was at the education office in 1959.

Graham joined the health service in 1972 when part of it was still run by the county council until 1974 when he became an NHS employee responsible for primary care services in Lancaster, based at Slyne Road.

He is now project/modernisation manager for Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust with an office in Ashton Road.

When not working, Graham is at the centre of village life in Pilling.

His involvement began in the Sixties when he led the youth club there.

He’s chaired the parish council and is currently vice-chair, and is a trustee of the village hall committee.

He’s also a steward at the Methodist Church and secretary of the ecumenical group.

“Pilling is a unique place,” said Graham. “It’s completely classless, there’s no hierarchy and the spirit of collaboration still exists.”

