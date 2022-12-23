Extra police patrols in Morecambe and Lancaster in run up to Christmas to help prevent violence and sex offences

Police are putting on extra patrols around licenced premises in Morecambe and Lancaster in the run up to, and during, the festive period - this is to help prevent violence and sexual offences, particularly towards women.

The operation will see uniformed patrols in busy town centres who will be there to help protect people by identifying those who may be displaying signs of concerning behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they won’t be working alone… as specially trained plain clothed officers will be deployed to this operation, situated within the county’s busy night-time economy.

Police are putting on extra patrols in Morecambe and Lancaster to help prevent violence and sexual offences.

They will be another set of eyes on the ground, on the look-out for suspicious behaviour.

Police want everyone to have safe and enjoyable nights out over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To those who use this time of year to target innocent members of the public, you never know when you will be in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer.

Anyone who feels unsafe on a night out is urged to seek help immediately either from a member of staff in the venue or in an emergency, 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad