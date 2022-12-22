The Preston-born former North End player, now with Bristol Rovers, revealed last week he is undergoing chemotherapy as he battles osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

An operation in October showed further treatment would be needed, with the chemotherapy set to last several months.

Initially diagnosed last July, when a routine medical check revealed a tumour in his leg, Anderton posted an update on social media on Wednesday complete with a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thank you for the messages of support from every single person, the strength they’ve given my family can’t be described.” the 26-year-old Deepdale academy graduate said.

“It’s been one hell of a year to say the least. Staying positive and taking each day as it comes. Got to try and keep the mind healthy.”

The wider footballing community has rallied round the former Barrow, Blackpool and Carlisle since his diagnosis.

Former team-mate Bailey Wright posted on Twitter: “Sending love brother.”

