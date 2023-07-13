Eric Morecambe children's novel The Reluctant Vampire to become BBC series

The story, originally written for seven and eight year-olds, focuses on a vampire prince who doesn't like blood but prefers "chips and a glass of red wine".

The series is being produced by Boffola Pictures, the company behind BBC One comedy drama Am I Being Unreasonable?, and The Power Of Parker, a sitcom which launches on BBC One later this month.

The book's blurb describes the novel as "a tale about an extremely unconventional vampire", adding "This tale of laughter and ghoulish horror for seven and eight year-olds is sure to delight."

Eric Morecambe.

The publication was a hit at the time, resulting in the comedian writing a sequel in 1983 titled The Vampire's Revenge.