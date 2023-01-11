Environment Agency issues flood warning for Lancaster and nearby towns and villages
The Environment Agency last night (Tuesday January 10) put out a flood alert for Lancaster and other parts of the district.
The flood warning for for Lower River Lune and Conder means that flooding is a possibility in this area.
The advice is to avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.
The Environment Agency Flood Warning System said it issued the message based on rising river or tidal levels.
The full flood alert areas are River Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster.
A second flood warning was also issued yesterday afternoon for the Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown.