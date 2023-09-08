News you can trust since 1886
Electronic music gig in Lancaster is reboot of popular city event

An electronica gig will be held at The Storey in Lancaster on September 23.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Hymns for Robots is part of the Worldwide Electronic Music Open Mic (EMOM) movement and this event is a reboot of the popular Lancaster event that experienced the same difficulties most events did through the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Acts performing include Gordon Chapman-Fox who works under the name Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan (WRNTDP) and produces wonderful propulsive, cinematic electronica which has a musical, conceptual and aesthetic setting in the mid 1970s to early 1980s and has made a great impact since his debut in 2020.

The gig also has James Adrian Brown playing his first solo gig as an electronica artist.

Gordon Chapman-Fox. Picture by ©MegHodson_2023.Gordon Chapman-Fox. Picture by ©MegHodson_2023.
James was guitarist and songwriter in the English alt-rock band Pulled Apart by Horses and began writing electronica during Covid-19 lockdown.

After achieving chart success, touring the world, and releasing four critically acclaimed studio albums, James has begun paving a pathway into the world of electronic music and composing, receiving support from BBC 6music and BBC Radio 3.

There are several other acts playing a variety of sub genres such as synth pop, dark ambient and upbeat techno including Guerilla Biscuits, Field Lines Cartogropher, Shelectro, Polypores, and Throbject.

DJs Kate Bosworth and Vaz will be playing between acts throughout the event.

Tickets are £10 and available via Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/The-Storey-Gallery/Hymns-For-Robots-System-Reboot/36321320/?hasNewTicketBox=1

Hymns for Robots will be starting up again in its open mic form following this gig.

If you'd like to enquire about playing an open mic night get in touch with Dave via the Facebook page - facebook.com/hymnsforrobots.

