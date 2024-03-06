Eden Project trustee quits saying he has no power to shape new venture in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tech entrepreneur and environmentalist Adam Beaumont DL said on LinkedIn this morning (March 6 2024): “I’ve just made a very difficult decision to quit my role as ‘something’.”

"I’ve been a Trustee of the Eden project for seven years, with a promise to be the lead for Eden Project Morecambe. I’ve been a passionate environmentalist since my teens.

“However, I’ve been beyond patient. I’ve got no steerage on the matters of Eden Morecambe after several years.

Professor Adam Beaumont, CEO of Leeds-based aql and also CEO of Isle of Man based communications company, BlueWave.

"What’s starting to become a concern is that many people in the North are seeing me as the lead but I have no exec or governance steerage.

"So I have all the exposure and also all of the downside without any of the recognition or empowerment (or also empowerment of many of my amazing friends in the North).

“So, from today, I’m done. I can’t work with an organisation who can’t empower me or anyone else to address the project and the underlying cause of Eden – which is why I joined – which is to create key interventions to climate change."

In reply to one of the many messages he received Beaumont, founder and chairman of communications specialist, aql said: “Eden Morecambe will be amazing for the region and driving it to completion will be the right fit for someone. Sadly not me at this juncture.”

An Eden Project spokesperson said: “The Eden Project can confirm that Adam Beaumont has stepped down as an Eden Project Trustee, having served in that role since June 2017.

"The Eden Project would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication and wish him well for the future.

"During his tenure, the Eden Project has strengthened its delivery of programmes committed to championing nature-based solutions.

“Eden Project Morecambe, for which Adam has been a key supporter and advocate, is in the final stages of securing investment following a commitment of £50m from the UK

"Government's Levelling Up Fund. Construction is due to begin this year (2024) and the project is set to open for community-focused test events in 2026 before a full opening in 2027.”

In 2023 Morecambe secured the full £50m of levelling up funding it sought for Eden Project Morecambe, a planned eco-tourism project development.

Eden Project Morecambe will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II listed Winter Gardens and