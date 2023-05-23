EastEnders star in Dukes play in Lancaster’s Williamson Park this year

Featuring a stellar company of six actors, the cast for Around The World In 80 Days has now been revealed.

The full cast includes: Sam Jones (EastEnders; BBC, On the Edge: That Girl; Channel 4) as Phileas Fogg who returns to the Dukes following his park show debut in the 2010 adaptation of Peter Pan. Aleeza Humranwala (Patel’s Millions; Madraj Productions, The Headless Girl; Theatre 503) as Princess Aouda, Sophie Kamal ( Lapwing; Amazon, The Full Monty; The Jolly Mule Theatre Company) as Lady Fogg, Heather Phoenix (The Tempest; Salisbury Playhouse/Wiltshire Creative, Much Ado About Nothing; Northern Broadsides) as Inspector Fix, Angelo Paragoso (At Last, It’s Summer; London Palladium, Paddington 2; Marmalade Films) as Lord Swindley and Darcy Kim (Jack and the Beanstalk; Porthcawl Pavilion) as Ensemble.

The creative team features Sarah Punshon (director), Ziad Jabero (composer), Zak Phillips-Yates (choreographer), Elspeth Dale (stage manager), Brent Lees (production manager), Kate Harvey (sound designer), Amanda Mascarenhas(set and costume designer), Rachel Walton-Daniels (production assistant), SnowZie Rose (deputy stage manager).

Sam Jones stars in this summer's Play in the Park from The Dukes.

Following on from last year's sold-out performances of the Jungle Book, the Dukes will delight audiences once again with an epic whirlwind adventure.

Audiences will be invited to follow Phileas Fogg, as he races against the clock by trains, boats, elephants and balloons to travel around the world in 80 days in this epic whirlwind adventure for the whole family.

Around the World in 80 Days runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 21 - August 27 at 7.15pm.

For tickets contact the Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected]

Sophie Kamal stars in the Play in the Park this summer from The Dukes.

A previous Play in the Park in Lancaster.

The cast of this summer's Play in the Park has been revealed.