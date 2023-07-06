News you can trust since 1886
Duo caught in the act trying to steal bikes at Lancaster railway station

Two men were caught red handed trying to steal two bikes at Lancaster railway station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

The men were spotted on CCTV by staff at Lancaster station cutting a cable lock with bolt croppers to try and steal two bicycles.

They were then arrested and charged with attempted theft x 2.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Two males were spotted on #CCTV by railstaff at #Lancaster cutting a cable lock with bolt croppers to try and steal two bicycles. “With a shift changeover, five BTP officers were yards away, and both males caught red-handed and #arrested.

The bolt cutters used by the would-be thieves to try and steal bikes at Lancaster railway station. Picture from British Transport Police.The bolt cutters used by the would-be thieves to try and steal bikes at Lancaster railway station. Picture from British Transport Police.
"Both charged with attempted theft x 2.”

Would-be thieves cut through bike locks on cycles at Lancaster railway station in a bid to steal them but were thwarted by police. Picture from British Transport Police.Would-be thieves cut through bike locks on cycles at Lancaster railway station in a bid to steal them but were thwarted by police. Picture from British Transport Police.
