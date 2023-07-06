Duo caught in the act trying to steal bikes at Lancaster railway station
Two men were caught red handed trying to steal two bikes at Lancaster railway station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
The men were spotted on CCTV by staff at Lancaster station cutting a cable lock with bolt croppers to try and steal two bicycles.
They were then arrested and charged with attempted theft x 2.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Two males were spotted on #CCTV by railstaff at #Lancaster cutting a cable lock with bolt croppers to try and steal two bicycles. “With a shift changeover, five BTP officers were yards away, and both males caught red-handed and #arrested.
"Both charged with attempted theft x 2.”