Drunk man arrested at Lancaster railway station after punching woman twice in head
A drunken man launched an unprovoked assault on a woman at Lancaster railway station, punching her twice in the head.
Police were on the scene moments later and arrested the man.
The man was charged with assault and being drunk and disorderly and has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.
"He’s been charged with assault and being drunk and disorderly; bailed to court.”