Drugs, weapons and stolen goods seized after police raid Lancaster house
Police raided a property in Lancaster looking for drugs.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
The Urban Task Force and the Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under S23 Misuse of drugs act in Lancaster on Monday, (August 21).
Within the property a substantial amount of suspected class A and class B drugs were found along with weapons and suspected stolen goods.
Two people are currently in Lancaster in custody waiting to be interviewed.