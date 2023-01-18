Driving ban for Morecambe man caught drink driving on electric scooter
A Morecambe man has been banned from driving for 12 months after being caught drink driving on an electric scooter.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 2:39pm
John Walker, 60, of Clark Street, Morecambe, was found guilty at Preston Magistrates’ Court of drink driving on an electric scooter and driving without insurance and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay a fine of £120 and court costs of £133.
There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.