Driver stopped in Morecambe for expired MOT also suspected of drink driving
A driver stopped in Morecambe for an expired MOT was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadVehicle tweeted two days ago: “Vehicle stopped in Morecambe for an expired MOT.
“Driver had a smell of intoxicants on their breath.
“Driver said they'd not had a drink.
“Checked anyway and arrested for a positive roadside sample.
“Custody evidence obtained and a court appearance awaits.”
You could be imprisoned, banned from driving and face a fine if you’re found guilty of drink-driving.