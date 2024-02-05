News you can trust since 1886
Driver arrested for drink driving on M6 near Lancaster had three young children in vehicle

Police had to stop a vehicle on the motorway after it was reported swerving across the carriageway of the M6 near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT
Police found that the driver was more than three times the drink drive limit and had three young children in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the children were safeguarded.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Vehicle reported on M6 north as swerving across carriageway.

Police arrested the driver of this vehicle after he was found to be three times over the drink drive limit with three young children in the van.
“We used TPAC tactics to safely stop the vehicle near Lancaster.

“Shockingly the driver was more than 3x legal alcohol limit with three young children on board.

“Driver arrested and safeguarding of children.”