Driver arrested for drink driving on M6 near Lancaster had three young children in vehicle
Police had to stop a vehicle on the motorway after it was reported swerving across the carriageway of the M6 near Lancaster.
Police found that the driver was more than three times the drink drive limit and had three young children in the vehicle.
The driver was arrested and the children were safeguarded.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Vehicle reported on M6 north as swerving across carriageway.
“We used TPAC tactics to safely stop the vehicle near Lancaster.
“Shockingly the driver was more than 3x legal alcohol limit with three young children on board.
“Driver arrested and safeguarding of children.”