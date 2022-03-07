Does Vladimir Putin have cancer? ‘Ashen and bloated’ appearance leads to 'fatal' illness claims

Retired Royal Navy Admiral Chris Parry said that he believed president Putin could be battling cancer, which has caused him to invade Ukraine.

“He has been using these very long tables to interview people,” he said. “I think his immune system might be suppressed at the moment. So he is a man in a hurry.”

People who are taking immune-suppressing medication, such as cancer patients or those with chronic conditions, are known to be at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of Covid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Valery Solovei, political scientist and former head of the Public Relations Department at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, has previously claimed Putin has cancer as well as symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

He claimed Putin had emergency surgery in February 2020.

Another Russian source went on to claim it was an abdominal cancer operation.

In 2020 Professor Solovei spoke of Putin’s health traumas: “One is of psycho-neurological nature, the other is a cancer problem.

"The second diagnosis is a lot, lot more dangerous than the first named diagnosis as Parkinson’s does not threaten physical state, but just limits public appearances.”

He added: “But there is a fatal diagnosis.”