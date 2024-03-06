‘Die-in’ to be held in Lancaster in solidarity with Palestine to remember more than 30,000 killed since conflict began

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It marks the fifth month of the continued war in Gaza and coincides with International Women’s Day on Friday.

The event will remember all the women and girls of more the 30,000 who have been killed since the conflict began and will call for a ceasefire and peace for all Palestinians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will also be sending a delegation to the National demonstration, in London as they have to all of them on a coaches jointly organised with Preston Stop the War

A rally in Lancaster protesting against the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Campaign. Others will travel by train.

Last Sunday the group took a cavalcade of cars down to Preston to join the biggest ever Lancashire wide protest in support of Palestine.

The group has been staging events and organising marches since October 2024.

An event is held every Saturday at 1pm in Market Square and range from candlelit vigils, to rallies to music performances, poetry readings and symbolic gestures such as the laying of teddy bears to represent the thousands of children who have been killed.

People gathered in Dalton Square in Lancaster to protest against the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

On other days there have been meetings and film viewings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been family focused crafting workshops in Lancaster and Morecambe.

“We do not see the issue as one of religious division. Our protests always call for unity among Jews, Muslims, Christians and those of no faith who attend and regularly speak. We

call for a ceasefire, freedom, equality and peace for everyone in Palestine. That they can happily live side by side “beautiful in their difference” as they did before 1948,” said a

A candlelit vigil in Dalton Square in Lancaster to remember all those killed in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

campaign spokesperson.

“ We are supported by Lancaster and Morecambe Trades Union Council and the local district of the National Education Union, Lancaster University UCU, students and the RMT. Health

workers, Education Workers, Musicians and Artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have demonstrated outside the Infirmary in support of the doctors, nurses and health workers who have been killed tending the sick and the wounded.

A candlelit vigil in Market Square in Lancaster to remember all those killed in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

"There are no hospitals left in Northern Gaza, nowhere to give birth, or take the injured. Health workers from Palestine are caring for people in our hospital while fearing for their own family.

“We are not represented by any one political party. We have welcomed support from the Green party with their banner.

“Councillor Suhir Abuhajar attended our first organising meeting alongside a former Labour councillor, members of socialist parties and people of no political persuasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we despair at the government and the opposition’s refusal to call for a ceasefire, we welcome MP Cat Smith’s decision to vote for one, to speak and send statements of support to our rallies. We call on Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris to do the same.

“If you wish to get involved and show your support, you can join us each week at 1pm in Market Square Lancaster.