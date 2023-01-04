Diary of Lancaster murderer Buck Ruxton one of 100 favourite items under spotlight for museum centenary

To mark the centenary milestone, 100 objects housed across the museums will be featured in weekly podcasts.

The rest of the collection of 70,000 locally important treasures from the prehistoric age to the space age will be focussed on through exhibitions and events throughout the year.

The podcasts featuring local people, experts and museum staff, will delve into the significance of finds and artefacts to stories of local people, including the Lancastrian who invented the word dinosaur and the inventor of the train ticket.

A unique UK significant 2,000-year-old inscribed Insus tombstone.

The celebration year will culminate in November enabling people in the district to vote for their favourite objects, which will result in a ‘100 favourite objects’ exhibition.

Councillor Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member with responsibility for arts, culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “Our museums play such an important part in charting the heritage of Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding area, and also house UK culturally important collections.

“This special celebration of 100 years will shine a spotlight on the rich - and sometimes dark - history of our district while bringing together members of community groups, university students and experts, who will bring objects and stories alive through the podcasts.

“We hope that all of the special events will increase a sense of ownership of our collections in the local community.”

The Gold Cap Badge, a beautiful piece from the 1500s, is explored with an archaeologist to unearth how the badge actually depicts a biblical story and was one of a range of religious souvenirs available to the fashionable gentleman in Lancashire in the 16th Century.

The museums service started in 1923 in the former town hall, a few years after it was decided that the town should have a dedicated museum and a publicly-owned historical collection.

The Cottage Museum and the Maritime Museum were opened in the 1980s.

The podcasts can be found here

The podcasts started on January 3, and the series of 100 will include:

*Margaret Bird Indenture, a document from 1848, which bound 12-year-old Margaret Bird to a seven-year apprenticeship in a mill in Caton owned by the Gregg family. Along with local researcher Naomi Parsons, we explore what these indentures meant for children like Margaret and what their lives might have been like.

