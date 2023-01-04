Diary of Lancaster murderer Buck Ruxton one of 100 favourite items under spotlight for museum centenary
Infamous murderer Buck Ruxton’s diary and a unique UK significant 2,000-year-old inscribed Insus tombstone are among the ‘100 favourite’ items under the spotlight as Lancaster City Museums celebrates 100 years since it first opened its doors.
To mark the centenary milestone, 100 objects housed across the museums will be featured in weekly podcasts.
The rest of the collection of 70,000 locally important treasures from the prehistoric age to the space age will be focussed on through exhibitions and events throughout the year.
The podcasts featuring local people, experts and museum staff, will delve into the significance of finds and artefacts to stories of local people, including the Lancastrian who invented the word dinosaur and the inventor of the train ticket.
The celebration year will culminate in November enabling people in the district to vote for their favourite objects, which will result in a ‘100 favourite objects’ exhibition.
Councillor Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member with responsibility for arts, culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “Our museums play such an important part in charting the heritage of Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding area, and also house UK culturally important collections.
“This special celebration of 100 years will shine a spotlight on the rich - and sometimes dark - history of our district while bringing together members of community groups, university students and experts, who will bring objects and stories alive through the podcasts.
“We hope that all of the special events will increase a sense of ownership of our collections in the local community.”
The museums service started in 1923 in the former town hall, a few years after it was decided that the town should have a dedicated museum and a publicly-owned historical collection.
The Cottage Museum and the Maritime Museum were opened in the 1980s.
The podcasts can be found here