News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Detectives issue witness appeal after man assaulted by complete stranger in town near Lancaster

Detectives investigating an assault in Garstang are appealing for a key witness to get in contact.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Bonds Lane at 12.50am on December 23 to reports a man had been assaulted on his driveway by a stranger.

The man’s injuries are thankfully not serious but this was believed to be an unprovoked assault committed by a complete stranger.

The suspect left in the direction of Castle Lane.

Police are now appealing for a key witness to come forward.Police are now appealing for a key witness to come forward.
Police are now appealing for a key witness to come forward.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the assault, the witness police want to speak to checked on the victim’s welfare.

The suspect is described as being white, between 6ft and 6ft 1, with short hair and in his mid to late 30s.

He was wearing a blue short jacket, a burgundy top and white trainers.

Work is ongoing to identify the suspect and with that in mind police need to speak to the witness highlighted above.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are also asking people in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything in Bonds Lane or Castle Lane which could assist them in their enquiries.

Anyone with information – and the key witness – is asked to email 6116@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 64 of December 23 2023.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice