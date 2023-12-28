Detectives issue witness appeal after man assaulted by complete stranger in town near Lancaster
Police were called to Bonds Lane at 12.50am on December 23 to reports a man had been assaulted on his driveway by a stranger.
The man’s injuries are thankfully not serious but this was believed to be an unprovoked assault committed by a complete stranger.
The suspect left in the direction of Castle Lane.
During the assault, the witness police want to speak to checked on the victim’s welfare.
The suspect is described as being white, between 6ft and 6ft 1, with short hair and in his mid to late 30s.
He was wearing a blue short jacket, a burgundy top and white trainers.
Work is ongoing to identify the suspect and with that in mind police need to speak to the witness highlighted above.
Police are also asking people in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything in Bonds Lane or Castle Lane which could assist them in their enquiries.
Anyone with information – and the key witness – is asked to email 6116@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 64 of December 23 2023.