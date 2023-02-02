Home Instead Lancaster gives care professionals the chance to undergo City & Guilds assured dementia training.

It means that older people in the area can continue living at home if they receive a dementia diagnosis and receive the care crucial to their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commitment follows news that as of June 2022 dementia is now the leading cause of death in the UK (ons.gov.uk) with around 900,000 people living with the condition.

Care professionals who have undergone the specialist dementia training at Home Instead Lancaster.

The training teaches innovative techniques for dealing with dementia, as care professionals learn effective ways of managing the vast range of behaviours associated with the illness.

This includes challenging actions like refusal, delusions, aggression, false accusations, wandering and agitation.

A key outcome is that care professionals learn to respect the person as an individual and can observe, honour and support their lives.

Sam Hayhurst, owner of Home Instead Lancaster said about the dementia training: “Our dementia care has changed people’s lives and given families the reassurance that their loved one living with the illness is safe and well at home. I’m delighted that we are building our legion of dementia care professionals.

“There’s always something new to learn when it comes to dementia. We’re keen to adapt our training to incorporate the latest findings to stand our care professionals in great stead to deliver exceptional dementia care.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who would like to come onboard and join our team of care professionals, particularly those who can imagine specialising in dementia care one day. “You don’t necessarily need previous sector experience; the most important attributes are a kind heart and a desire to make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to dementia care, Home Instead Lancaster offers personal care, such as help with dressing and bathing, home help and companionship care.